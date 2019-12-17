6 life sentences for Mississippi man convicted of rape

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A Mississippi man has been sentenced to six life sentences in federal prison for kidnapping and raping women in Tennessee, prosecutors said.

Michael Love, 46, also received an additional 20 years in prison for attempting to rape a seventh woman, the U.S. attorney's office in Memphis said in a news release Monday.

Love, of Horn Lake, Mississippi, was convicted at trial in May. DNA evidence was used to identify Love, prosecutors said.

Between 2008 and 2015, Love traveled from Mississippi to Tennessee to kidnap a woman, force her to have sex and abandon her in a deserted part of Memphis, prosecutors said.

Victims reported the rapes to police. Love's cases were not linked until he was arrested in 2015 and a sample of his DNA was taken as part of the arrest, prosecutors said.

District Court Judge Sheryl H. Lipman sentenced Love on Friday. Love also faces open cases in state court in Shelby County.