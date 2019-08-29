54 indicted in alleged drug-trafficking ring

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Fifty-four people are facing federal charges after law enforcement officials in Kansas announced indictments in an alleged drug-trafficking ring.

The Manhattan Mercury reports that local and federal law enforcement officials announced the indictments Wednesday. They say the ring was based in Manhattan, with suppliers in Chicago.

Authorities say the rink was responsible for distributing heroin, fentanyl, ecstasy, methamphetamine, hydrocodone, cocaine and marijuana in the Manhattan area.

U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister called it the "largest takedown" his office has ever conducted.

Six of the accused are charged in the 2017 death of 18-year-old Maxwell F. Dandaneau. The Kansas State University student died at an off-campus apartment. Authorities say he was trying heroin for the first time and was unaware that it contained fentanyl, a synthetic narcotic more powerful than heroin.

___

Information from: The Manhattan (Kan.) Mercury, http://www.themercury.com