5 years later, officer faces reckoning for chokehold death

In this Thursday May 9, 2019 photo, Gwen Carr, second from left, mother of Eric Garner- an unarmed black man who died as he was being subdued in a chokehold by police officer Daniel Pantaleo nearly five years ago, and his sister Ellisha Garner, second from right, and his cousin Michael Garner, far right, leave court in New York. A judge cleared the way for a police disciplinary trial to begin next week for Pantaleo in the death of Garner, after rejecting his claim that a police watchdog agency didn't have jurisdiction to prosecute the case.

NEW YORK (AP) — A long-delayed disciplinary trial is scheduled to begin this week for the New York City police officer accused in the 2014 chokehold death of Eric Garner.

Officer Daniel Pantaleo's trial is scheduled to start Monday. Garner was the unarmed black man whose pleas of "I can't breathe" became a rallying cry against police brutality.

Pantaleo could face punishment ranging from the loss of vacation days to firing if he is found to have violated department rules regarding the reckless and intentional use of a chokehold.

A ruling last week requires that the police watchdog agency bringing the case prove not only that Pantaleo violated department rules, but that his actions fit the criteria for criminal charges. Pantaleo does not actually face criminal charges.

Pantaleo has been on desk duty since Garner's July 2014 death.