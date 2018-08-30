4th suspect charged in theft of guns from Rapid City store

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — A fourth suspect has been charged in the theft of 24 guns from a Rapid City sporting goods store.

The Rapid City Journal reports that 31-year-old Hank Dubray, of Rapid City, faces a felony count of receiving stolen property. It wasn't immediately clear if he had an attorney.

Police say Dubray was arrested after a traffic stop on Aug. 23 during which officers found guns in the vehicle, some with altered serial numbers.

The burglary at The Rooster store happened Aug. 22. Law officers have recovered most of the stolen guns.

