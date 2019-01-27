4th person charged in July fatal shooting in Boston

BOSTON (AP) — Police say a 27-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a Boston man in July.

Boston police say Rashad Mezil is the fourth person arrested in connection with the July 7 shooting in Roxbury that killed 29-year-old Christian Rivera.

Mezil was arrested Saturday in Mattapan and will be arraigned Monday in the Suffolk Superior Court on a charge of first-degree murder.

It wasn't immediately clear on Sunday whether Mezil has an attorney.

Ira Harrison, Adnan Tahlil, and Demetrius Bennett were previously arrested and charged with murder in Rivera's killing.