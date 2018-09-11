40 acres of marijuana, 1 arrest so far in Mississippi

PRENTISS, Miss. (AP) — Federal state and local authorities are investigating the discovery of multiple marijuana fields in rural Mississippi.

Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics officials tell state news outlets that one arrest has been made as of Tuesday afternoon. Bureau director John Dowdy says there are seven plots on about 40 acres in Jefferson Davis County, about 60 miles southeast of Jackson. And the value of the crop could be around $60 million to $70 million.

Authorities located the field around 3 p.m. Monday and have been processing the evidence since that time.

Authorities believe the fields could be the work of cartels based on the sophistication of the operation.