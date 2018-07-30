4 years prison for Reno man in $3.5 million ID theft scheme

RENO, Nev. (AP) — A federal judge has sentenced a 47-year-old Reno man to four years in prison for using stolen identities to create more than 8,000 fraudulent online accounts and bilk victims out of $3.5 million.

Kenneth Gibson pleaded guilty in April to one count each of wire fraud, mail fraud, aggravated identity theft and filing a false tax return.

Federal prosecutors say he failed to report more than $1 million in taxable income he received through the fraud scheme in 2013.

They say he used the stolen identities to open unauthorized prepaid cards, credit and bank accounts and send approximately $3.5 million to himself through checks and electronic transactions under his control.

Gibson agreed to pay $1 million in restitution and forfeit up to $3.5 million. Judge Miranda Du also ordered him Monday to complete 100 hours community service.