4 wounded outside Missouri market where officer was slain

WELLSTON, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say four people have been injured in a drive-by shooting outside a Missouri food market where an officer was killed last month.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the drive-by happened late Tuesday, one day after the funeral for Officer Michael Langsdorf. He was shot on June 23 while answering a bad check call at the market in the St. Louis County town of Wellston, Missouri.

The North County Police Cooperative says the four victims from Tuesday are all hospitalized and expected to survive. No one has been arrested in that shooting, but two people are charged in Langsdorf's death.

