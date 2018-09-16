4 shot, wounded in Milwaukee in month-old dispute

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee police say four people were shot and wounded this weekend over an incident that happened about a month ago.

The shooting happened Saturday afternoon. Police say none of the victims' injuries are life-threatening.

The victims were a 21-year-old man, a 23-year-old man, a 35-year-old man and a 64-year-old woman. All were taken to hospitals.

Police say the shooting apparently stemmed from an incident that happened between two groups about a month ago. The investigation continues.