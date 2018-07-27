4 charged in death of taxi driver whose body was burned

SPANISH LAKE, Mo. (AP) — Four people are charge in the death of a taxi driver whose burned body was found in a rural area near the Mississippi River after he let a couple with no place to go stay in his basement.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that police say 33-year-old Brandon Jackson fatally shot 39-year-old Wilbert Irving on Monday in Spanish Lake. Court records say his wife, 28-year-old Raven Bennett, brother 28-year-old Brian Jackson and a fourth person, 25-year-old Gabriell Ward, helped dispose of Irving's body and burn it in West Alton in St. Charles County.

Jackson is charged with second-degree murder and three other felonies. The other three each were charged with evidence tampering and abandonment of a corpse.

No attorney is listed for them in online court records.

