4 arrested after protest erupts in Tempe council meeting

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Police arrested four people after a city council meeting in suburban Phoenix was disrupted with protests of the deadly police shooting of a 14-year-old boy.

Dozens of protesters gathered at the Tempe City Hall, but they stay quiet for over an hour into the council meeting Thursday.

Protesters then began holding signs and chanting the name of Antonio Arce, who was shot by a Tempe police officer on Jan. 15.

The council meeting was temporarily suspended but demonstrations continued outside.

Police say the four were arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault on a police officer, disorderly conduct, and obstructing a roadway.

Police say Officer Joseph Jaen spotted Arce burglarizing a truck. Arce was shot while fleeing and holding a replica gun.