4 Vermont men charged with deer poaching

MILTON, Vt. (AP) — Four Chittenden County men have been charged with poaching deer.

The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department says several searches by wardens turned up substantial amounts of evidences linking the men to the taking, possessing and transporting of multiple illegal deer.

Officials say 35-year-old Paul Brown of Milton was arraigned on Dec. 5 for several fish and wildlife crimes as well as violating conditions of release related to an earlier poaching case. A message was left with his attorney.

The other men, 28-year-old Tony Larock and 18-year-old Colby Ducharme of Milton and 32-year-old Chad Limoge of Colchester will be arraigned in court at later dates.

It was not immediately known if they are being represented by attorneys.

Officials say more charges are pending.