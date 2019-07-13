4 Crow Creek tribal members accused of embezzlement

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Authorities say the former chairwoman of the Crow Creek Sioux and three other past or present council members have pleaded not guilty to embezzling from the South Dakota tribe.

United States Attorney Ron Parsons says former tribal chairwoman Roxanne Lynette Sazue, Roland Robert Hawk Sr., Francine Maria Middletent, and Jacquelyn Ernestine Pease appeared Friday in federal court on charges of embezzling more than $1,000 in tribal funds from 2014 to this year.

If convicted, they each face a possible maximum sentence of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine.