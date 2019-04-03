3rd man charged in Chicago police officer's fatal shooting

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago police say a third man has been charged with murder in the fatal shooting of an off-duty officer last month.

Chicago police said Wednesday that 22-year-old Jaquan Washington of Chicago was arrested Tuesday in the March 23 death of 23-year-old Officer John Rivera. Police say Washington was "identified as one of the individuals that fired into a vehicle" fatally striking Rivera and critically wounding another man. Two other men also have been charged.

Washington faces one count of first-degree murder and three counts of attempted first-degree murder. He is due in bond court Wednesday. He didn't have a listed phone number to pursue comment.

Rivera had been on the force for two years. He shot as he sat in a car in Chicago's River North neighborhood after a night out with friends.