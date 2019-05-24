30-year-old 'manny' jailed for allegedly molesting children

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a 30-year-old Southern California man who works as a so-called "manny" for families with young children has been charged with four felony counts of sexual assault.

Orange County prosecutors say Matthew Antonio Zakrzewski of Costa Mesa is charged with three counts of lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 14 and one count of oral copulation of a child under 10.

He was arrested May 17 at a Southern California airport after arriving on an international flight. He is scheduled to appear in court May 31.

He was in jail on Thursday on $1 million bail and it couldn't be determined if he had an attorney.

Laguna Beach police began investigating earlier this month after a couple reported Zakrzewski had touched their 8-year-old inappropriately.