3 suspected homicide victims found in burning house

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Florida detectives say they're investigating after firefighters found three homicide victims inside a burning house.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office reports that the bodies were discovered last week in Tampa.

Hillsborough County Fire Rescue responded to the home following a 911 call Thursday afternoon. While putting out the fire, rescue workers found two dead men and a dead woman who all suffered upper body trauma.

Security video from the area shows a suspect approaching the home with a gas canister and then leaving in a silver sedan. Detectives are trying to find that person.