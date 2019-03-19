3-month-old baby found dead in Sidney home, police say

SIDNEY, Mont. (AP) — Police in eastern Montana are investigating the death of a 3-month-old girl at a Sidney residence.

Sidney Chief of Police Frank DiFonzo says that officers responding to a welfare check around 8:30 a.m. Saturday found the baby unresponsive with undisclosed injuries.

DiFonzo tells The Billings Gazette that officers took her to the Sidney Health Center where efforts to revive her were unsuccessful.

He says the 30-year-old mother of the child was found by officers at the residence in a delirious state and not responsive to questions.

She appeared uninjured but was taken to a hospital.

Police also found the woman's 20-year-old brother at a neighbor's house suffering from what appeared to have a stab wound. He was taken to a hospital.

DiFonzo says police believe drugs and alcohol were involved.

