3 killed, 3 wounded in Los Angeles shooting
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles police say three people were killed and three others wounded in an early morning shooting west of downtown.
Detective Meghan Aguilar says officers responded to a report of shots fired around 12:30 a.m. Thursday in the Westlake area and found the victims.
Detective Meghan Aguilar says the victims had been at a gathering of 10 to 15 people at a house.
She says the motive remains unclear but gang activity is a possibility.
There's no immediate suspect description, and detectives are trying to determine if there was more than one shooter.
All the victims are only described as being in their 20s.
