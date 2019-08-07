3 guilty in death of 17-year-old, wounding of 4-year-old

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The District Attorney's Office in New Orleans says three men have pleaded guilty to manslaughter and other charges in connection with a 2015 shooting that killed a teenager and wounded a 4-year-old boy.

The plea agreement announced Wednesday involved suspects Joseph Dixon, Damond Jackson and Sterling Lewis — each of them 22 years old. The plea averted trials for each on murder charges.

The prosecutor's news release says Dixon and Jackson were the gunmen in the June 21, 2015, shooting that left 17-year-old Gerald Morgan dead and a child in a nearby house wounded. They pleaded guilty Monday and were sentenced Wednesday to 12 years in prison.

Lewis, whose car was connected to the shooting, received a 10-year sentence after pleading guilty Wednesday.