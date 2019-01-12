3 found dead in North Carolina home; murder warrants issued

LILLINGTON, N.C. (AP) — Three people — including an infant — have been found dead in a central North Carolina county home, and authorities say they've issued warrants for a suspect in what's being described by the local sheriff as a triple homicide.

Multiple news outlets report that 22-year-old Jacelyn Perkins, 20-year-old Jasmine Perkins and the unidentified child were found dead early Friday evening in the western Harnett County home, near the Barbecue community. Harnett Sheriff Wayne Coats said deputies also discovered another child was unharmed.

The Harnett sheriff's office says they've issued first-degree murder warrants for a suspect. Harnett sheriff's investigators didn't return phone calls Saturday seeking whether an arrest had been made.

Coats didn't say how the victims were killed. He said he didn't believe that area residents were in immediate danger.