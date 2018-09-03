3 charged with murder of Missouri woman in Belize

PUNTA GORDA, Belize (AP) — Authorities in Belize say three people have been arrested and charged with murder for the death of a retired Missouri woman.

Police spokeswoman Hortence Hernandez says in a statement Monday that 68-year-old Sherris Stringham's body was found near a river in Pomona, about 50 miles away from her residence in the coastal village of Hopkins.

The suspects were identified as two 18-year-old men and a 16-year-old minor, all from Hopkins.

Stringham was reported missing Aug. 27, and her vehicle was found abandoned days later hundreds of miles away in the Orange Walk district in the northern part of the country.

The body was discovered late Friday.

The Kansas City Star reported that she was a native of Blue Springs, just east of Kansas City.