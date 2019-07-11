3 arrested while protesting police brutality on Tempe bridge

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Three people have been arrested for blocking traffic in Tempe as part of a protest of police brutality.

Police took three women into custody without incident Thursday afternoon on the Mill Avenue Bridge that leads into downtown Tempe.

The trio were part of a group of about 20 demonstrators led by local civil rights activist the Rev. Jarrett Maupin.

Protesters included Edward Brown, who became partially paralyzed after being shot by a Phoenix police officer in 2018.

Maupin says suburban Phoenix police departments need to be more transparent with the public. He accused them of selectively sharing video and other images to further criminalize victims of excessive force by officers.

Tempe police did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment.