3 arrested on suspicion of holding mother, son against will

PAHRUMP, Nev. (AP) — A Pahrump man has been arrested on suspicion of holding his mother and older brother against their will.

Nye County sheriff's Sgt. Adam Tippetts said Monday that the 52-year-old woman and 34-year-old man appeared dehydrated, malnourished and in distress when authorities found them Friday.

The victims told law enforcement they had been tied to a bed with ropes and cables for several weeks and given limited restroom breaks, and little food or water.

Tippetts says the woman's younger son, 28-year-old James Thatcher, also covered the bedroom window and installed a surveillance camera. Tippetts says Thatcher; his girlfriend, Chelsea Demille; and another woman, Sandra Wombles, are jailed in an alleged scheme to exploit the victims for their Social Security benefits.

Authorities say it's unlikely the three have attorneys yet.