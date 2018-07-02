3 Mississippi men could face death in killing of witness

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Three Mississippi men could face the death penalty if they're convicted of conspiring to kill a police informant who witnessed drug dealing that had already led to criminal charges.

An indictment filed June 27 accuses 26-year-old Aubrey Maurice Jordan, 39-year-old Monroe L. Hughes III and 26-year-old Cortez Lakeith Byrd of conspiring to kill Anton Ford.

The indictment says Jordan shot Ford to death outside a Meridian bar March 10.

Hughes and Byrd were indicted earlier on charges of selling methamphetamine. Federal officials say Ford was an informant who participated in drug buys from Hughes and Byrd. Prosecutors cite transcripts of phone calls Byrd made from jail to Hughes and others.

All three are jailed. Lawyers for the men didn't immediately respond Monday to emails seeking comment.

This story has been corrected to show only Cortez Byrd is accused of making phone calls from jail, while Hughes was not jailed at the time.