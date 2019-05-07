3 Connecticut men plead guilty to cross-country pot scheme

STRATFORD, Conn. (AP) — Three Connecticut men have pleaded guilty to federal drug charges in connection with a multimillion dollar marijuana trafficking operation.

Federal prosecutors said in a statement that a Federal Aviation Administration investigation into a single-engine airplane owned by 61-year-old Milford resident, Donald Burns, eventually led to a bust of 400 pounds of pot at Sikorsky Memorial Airport in 2017.

Investigators say that over two years Burns used his plane to bring marijuana from California to Connecticut, trafficking nearly two tons in total.

Investigators say 34-year-old Terrell Givens, of Beacon Falls, and 40-year-old Scott Bodnar, of Ansonia distributed the pot.

Bodnar, Givens and others also laundered roughly $6 million.

Plea agreements indicate the men will each likely receive the mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years.

Charges are pending against a fourth man.