2nd suspect charged with murder in NYPD friendly fire death

NEW YORK (AP) — A second suspect has been charged with murder in the friendly fire death of a New York City police detective.

Police announced charges of murder, robbery, assault and criminal possession of a weapon on Saturday against 25-year-old Jagger Freeman.

Police believe Freeman acted as the lookout in the Queens robbery that led to the death of Detective Brian Simonsen on Tuesday.

Simonsen was hit by crossfire as he and six other officers fired 42 shots at robbery suspect Christopher Ransom.

Police say Ransom charged at the officers pointing a fake handgun.

Ransom was arraigned Friday by video from his hospital bed on murder, manslaughter and other charges. He pleaded not guilty.

Freeman was awaiting arraignment Saturday. It's not clear if he has an attorney who can speak for him.