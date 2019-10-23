2nd man charged with murder in SC mail carrier's shooting

Jerome Davis is seen in an undated photo provided by the Charleston County Detention Center. Authorities in South Carolina have charged a second man, Jerome Davis, in the shooting death of a mail carrier on her route. Williamsburg County deputies announced Davis was arrested Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019 in North Charleston and charged with murder in the death of 64-year-old Irene Pressley.

KINGSTREE, S.C. (AP) — Authorities in South Carolina have charged a second man in the shooting death of a mail carrier on her route.

Williamsburg County deputies announced 27-year-old Jerome Davis was arrested Tuesday in North Charleston and charged with murder in the death of 64-year-old Irene Pressley.

Deputies released no other information about the arrest, citing a federal investigation. No federal charges have been filed, but federal officials say their investigation is continuing.

Authorities say Pressley was found dead Sept. 23 in her U.S. Mail vehicle with a number of shell casings nearby in Williamsburg County.

Deputies have already charged 22-year-old Trevor Seward with murder and investigators said his fingerprints were found on mail near Pressley's body.

Court records did not list an attorney for either Pressley or Davis.