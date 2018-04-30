2nd defendant convicted in deadly Camden street shooting

CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) — A second man has been convicted of felony murder and several other charges stemming from a deadly street robbery in Camden three years ago.

Camden County prosecutors say 32-year-old Raymond Pagan faces several decades in prison when he's sentenced June 1. He was found guilty Thursday of felony murder, armed robbery, aggravated manslaughter and three weapons counts.

Prosecutors announced the verdict Monday.

They say Pagan and another Camden man, 20-year-old Samuel Lopez, were involved a September 2015 robbery of 34-year-old Jose Franco that ended with Franco being shot to death. Franco's brother had been fatally shot in the same area four years earlier. later

Lopez was convicted on similar charges last October. He was sentenced the following month to 45 years in prison.