22-year-old arrested in fatal Los Angeles freeway crash

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Southern California man has been arrested on suspicion of hit-and-run in a fatal chain-reaction crash on Interstate 5 in Los Angeles.

Authorities arrested a 22-year-old Glendale man in the four-vehicle crash on Saturday. His name was not released.

The California Highway Patrol says 29-year-old Armen Basmadzhyan was driving a 2009 Honda Civic in the right lane of the freeway when he was hit from behind by the 22-year-old, who was driving a 2015 Mercedes-Benz C 300.

The impact pushed the Civic into a pickup truck, which hit a fourth car.

Basmadzhyan, of Glendale, was pronounced dead at the scene. No one else was seriously injured.

Investigators are looking into whether alcohol or drugs played a factor in the crash.