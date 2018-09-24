2-year window for child sex abuse suits advances in House

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The Pennsylvania House is advancing a proposal to give victims of child sexual abuse a two-year window to sue over allegations that would otherwise be too old to pursue.

The chamber voted 171 to 23 on Monday to adopt a recommendation contained in last month's grand jury report that found hundreds of Roman Catholic priests had victimized children over decades.

The bill will also give victims more time to file lawsuits, limited under current law to until the victim turns 30, and eliminate all time limits for criminal prosecutions in such cases going forward.

Opponents argue that retroactive changes to the statute of limitations violate the state constitution.

A final House vote could occur Tuesday, and if it passes it'll go back to the Senate, where its fate is uncertain.