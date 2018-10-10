2 ½ -year sentence for threat to kill Congress member

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — A man who authorities say threatened to kill a member of Congress from Louisiana has been sentenced to 2½ years in prison.

U.S. Attorney David Joseph's office said in a Wednesday news release that 50-year-old Sohail Rana (SOH'hail RAH'-nah) was sentenced for a July 2017 threat called in to the Lafayette office of Rep. Clay Higgins.

Prosecutors said the call was made while Rana was in Colorado. The call was traced to his cellphone. The release said Rana, who is from Lafayette, threatened to "end Higgins' career and kill Higgins."

Higgins is a first-term Republican who represents southwest Louisiana.