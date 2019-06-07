2-year-old boy's death at Wichita motel under investigation

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Authorities are investigating after a 2-year-old boy who was on the radar of child welfare officials died at a Wichita motel.

The Kansas Department of Children and Families identified the boy as Zayden Jaynesahkluah. Police say he was pronounced dead on May 31 after a woman called to report that he wasn't breathing.

No information has been released about how he died, and no arrests have been made. Police say they are awaiting a toxicology report.

Kansas Rep. Michael Capps told KSNW-TV that welfare officials had been involved with Zayden's family before he died, although he had no specifics. He says the welfare agency needs to be reformed. The Wichita area has seen several child abuse homicides. The victims include 3-year-old Evan Brewer, whose body was found encased in concrete.

Information from: KSNW-TV.