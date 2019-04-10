2 women were shot at vigil for Hussle, police seeking gunman

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Court papers say two women were shot and injured as a crowd scattered during a vigil for Nipsey Hussle hours after the rapper was killed, and police are looking for a gunman.

A search warrant affidavit filed in Los Angeles Superior Court was used to get surveillance video from the shopping center where Hussle was killed March 31 and the crowd later gathered to mourn him.

The affidavit says police are investigating the identity of both gunman and intended victim.

The women told investigators they fell to the ground as the crowd stampeded around them and discovered they had been shot, one in the back, one in the elbow.

Police Chief Michel Moore acknowledged the women's reports two days after the vigil, but he said a commander there heard no gunfire.