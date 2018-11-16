2 teens in separate cars shot, wounded on interstate ramp

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Authorities say two teenagers driving separate cars were shot and wounded on an interstate ramp in Indianapolis.

State police say the shooting happened early Friday at the exit ramp from southbound I-65 to Southport Road. Police say both teens had injuries that weren't considered life-threatening.

Police say a 16-year-old driver of one car was shot while a passenger in that vehicle wasn't injured. A 15-year-old boy who was shot was the sole occupant of a second car.

Police suspect that shots were fired from a third vehicle. They're investigating.