2 teens charged with murder in death of suburban man

PALATINE, Ill. (AP) — Two teenagers have been charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of a man who was shot to death in suburban Chicago.

In a news release, the Cook County Sheriff's Department says the charges stem from a shooting on Feb. 1 in unincorporated Palatine. Responding to a call of shots fired, deputies discovered that 20-year-old Jose Castenada. Castenada, who lived nearby, had been shot. He was taken to Northwest Community Hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Days later, investigators arrested 16-year-old Andre Naydenov and a 15-year-old boy. Naydenov's name has been released because he was charged as an adult but the other teen's name has not been released because he's been charged as a juvenile.