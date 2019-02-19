2 teens arrested in slaying of 18-year-old Chickasha man

LAWTON, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma law enforcement authorities have arrested two more suspects in the shooting death of an 18-year-old man in Grady County last month.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said Tuesday that 16-year-old Dmillion Williams and 18-year-old Malcolm Jackson were arrested Monday night after a short police foot chase in Lawton, about 78 miles (126 kilometers) southwest of Oklahoma City.

Grady County court records indicate both are charged with first-degree murder in the Jan. 28 shooting death of 18-year-old Arnold Adams III. Court records don't indicate whether they are represented by an attorney who could speak on their behalf.

Adams' body was found behind a restaurant in Chickasha, about 37 miles (60 kilometers) southwest of Oklahoma City. Four other suspects, including three juveniles, were previously taken into custody.