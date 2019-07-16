2 sentenced in slaying of woman carrying $3,000 tax refund

WILKINSBURG, Pa. (AP) — Two people have been sentenced to decades in prison after pleading guilty in the slaying of a young mother near Pittsburgh that authorities said was part of a scheme to rob her of her tax refund.

Dane Taylor was sentenced to 30 to 60 years and Laya Whitley to 20 to 50 years after both pleaded guilty Tuesday to third-degree murder, robbery, and conspiracy.

Authorities said 27-year-old Keiauna Davis was carrying $3,000 cash when she was killed in February 2018 in Wilkinsburg. Prosecutors alleged that Whitley, a co-worker, conspired with Taylor to rob her.

Twenty-three-year-old Whitley also pleaded to evidence-tampering and criminal use of a phone. Twenty-two-year-old Taylor also pleaded to a firearms crime. Whitley apologized, saying "This is not what I intended to happen." A third defendant awaits trial.