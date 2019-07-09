2 persons of interest in quintuple homicide arrested

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Authorities say two persons of interest in a St. Louis area quintuple homicide have been taken into custody.

St. Louis County police announced the arrests Tuesday in a news release. The release says the investigation continues to be "very active." No other details were released.

The victims were found dead around noon Saturday at an apartment near Dellwood. Police have identified them as 40-year-old Ronald Brewster Jr., 37-year-old Rodney Holt, 65-year-old Rondall Mullin, 54-year-old Derrick Penny and 54-year-old James Penny.

Police haven't released information about a motive or said how the victims were killed.