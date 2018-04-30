2 people shot at St. Louis dining and entertainment district

Now Playing:

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Police say two people have been shot after an argument at a dining and entertainment district across from the stadium where the St. Louis Cardinals play.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that both victims were taken to a hospital after the shooting Sunday night at Ballpark Village in downtown St. Louis. Police say one was shot in the head and was unresponsive, and the other was struck in the thigh.

St. Louis police Maj. Mary Warnecke says several hundred people were at a ticketed event on the rooftop level of the Budweiser Brew House when an argument broke out.

The shooter fled and police did not immediately have a description of the person.

The Cardinals were in Pittsburgh for a game Sunday, but say in a statement they are "shocked and saddened." The team is working with police to track down the person.

___

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com