https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/crime/article/2-people-robbed-of-cash-at-gunpoint-at-Grand-12874315.php
2 people robbed of cash at gunpoint at Grand Forks hotel
Published 8:18 am, Monday, April 30, 2018
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — Grand Forks police are investigating the armed robbery of two out-of-town people staying at a local hotel.
Authorities say two men armed with a gun took an unspecified amount of cash from the victims at the Canad Inn about 3:30 a.m. Sunday. One of the victims suffered what police say were "very minor" injuries.
Authorities did not elaborate on the injury or say whether those involved in the incident knew one another.
View Comments