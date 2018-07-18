2 more men to be sentenced for drug-related killing

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Two more men are due to be sentenced this month for their roles in a drug-related killing in Augusta.

Aubrey Armstrong, of New York City, was sentenced on Friday to 30 years after being convicted of felony murder in the death of Joseph Marceau.

Michael McQuade and Damik Davis are due to be sentenced July 30 after reaching plea deals calling for felony murder. A fourth defendant, McQuade's girlfriend, committed suicide while in jail.

Police officers arrived in November 2015 to signs of a struggle in an Augusta apartment. They found the body of Joseph Marceau with his hands and feet bound.

Under Maine law, a person is guilty of felony murder if a death is caused in the commission of a felony like robbery, burglary or kidnapping.