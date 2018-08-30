2-month-old boy found dead at Wichita motel

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Police are investigating the death of a 2-month-old boy at a west Wichita motel.

Spokesman Charley Davidson says officers who were called to the Scotsman Inn early Thursday found the child unresponsive. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The boy's twin brother was at the motel and was unharmed.

Davidson says the two children, their 34-year-old father and 39-year-old mother were living at the motel. The father found the boy not breathing and called 911.

The cause of death is unknown.