2 men shot during armed robbery in Rhode Island

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (AP) — Police say two men who were shot during an armed robbery in Rhode Island are expected to survive.

Woonsocket police say the two men were sitting in an apartment when an unknown man entered with a gun and demanded money at about 8 p.m. Saturday.

The suspect reportedly shot both men in the upper arm as they tried to push him out of the apartment.

The victims were taken to Rhode Island Hospital and are expected to recover.

No arrests have been made.