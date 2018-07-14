2 men injured in separate shootings

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Two men have been injured in separate shootings in the same Massachusetts city.

Police say a man was shot in a car in Cambridge at 12:17 a.m. Saturday. A 20-year-old man from Somerville was shot near Washington and Cherry Streets in Cambridge shortly after 1:15 a.m.

The men were taken to area hospitals with injuries that are not considered to be life-threatening. Police say it is not known if the shootings, which remain under investigation, were connected.