2 men injured in 2 early morning shootings in Ansonia

ANSONIA, Conn. (AP) — Authorities say two men were injured in two early morning shootings in Ansonia.

Police say officers were called early Saturday to report of shots fired on Main Street. While on their way there, a separate shots fired report came in from the area of High Street and Lester Street.

Officers on Lester Street found a 27-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the shoulder and several shell casings on the street.

Police said the man was taken to the hospital and was in stable condition.

Derby Police later told Ansonia Police that a 40-year-old man who had been shot in the torso had been taken to Griffin Hospital. The man is believed to have been shot on Main Street and was in critical condition.

Police say it's unclear whether the two shootings are related.