2 men charged with selling meth in Maine

LINCOLN, Maine (AP) — Authorities in Maine have arrested two men and charged them with selling methamphetamine.

The Maine Drug Enforcement Agency said Saturday the agency began investigating reports of drug activity by the men earlier in the week and placed them under surveillance in Lincoln.

Drug agents and police arrested 27-year-old Jared Fogg and 29-year-old Rogelio Rios, both of Florida, on Friday after searching their motel room and Rios' car. They seized 125 grams of crystal methamphetamine, 42 grams of heroin and more than $19,000 in cash. Two 9mm handguns also were seized, one of which was stolen.

Fogg and Rios both are charged with multiple counts of aggravated trafficking. They're being held Penobscot County Jail. It wasn't immediately known if they're represented by lawyers.