2 men arrested on murder charges after Tulsa house fire

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Police in Tulsa have arrested two men in the deaths of three people, including a 7-year-old girl, who were found in a burning house with gunshot wounds.

Police on Tuesday arrested 20-year-old Andrew Conard and 23-year-old Keenan Burkhalter in connection with the Oct. 14 deaths of 7-year-old Maziah Brown, her 27-year-old father Ramon Brown and 27-year-old Hosea Fletcher.

Conard and Burkhalter are each charged with three counts of first-degree murder and one count of arson. Both are jailed without bond and court records do not list attorneys to speak on their behalf.

Investigators say the three victims were shot in the head and that the girl and her father both had smoke in their systems, indicating they were still alive when the home was set on fire.