2 killed, another man and teen injured in separate shootings

HOLYOKE, Mass. (AP) — Two men were killed and another two people were injured in five separate shootings in Massachusetts last week, officials said.

The four victims were all male and between the ages of 17 and 22, Holyoke police Lt. Michael McCoy told MassLive.com. The shootings occurred between Thursday and Saturday night.

A 22-year-old man was shot in the leg in Holyoke at about 6:45 p.m. Thursday, police said. A friend drove him to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield.

The body of a 21-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds was found a little before 10 a.m. Friday. The Hampden district attorney's office identified the victim as Jesus Otero Marrero, 21, of Holyoke, the Daily Hampshire Gazette reported. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner ruled the man's death as a homicide and determined he was killed Thursday night.

A 17-year-old was shot in an apartment complex at about 5:20 p.m. Saturday, officials said. He suffered a wound to his leg and is expected to recover. That night the same complex was shot at multiple times but there were no victims.

Police said the second shooting may have been retaliation for the shooting of the 17-year-old.

Racquese Wright, 21, of Springfield, was killed in a shooting just after 7 p.m. Saturday, police said. He was pronounced dead at Holyoke Hospital. No arrests have been announced in the case.