2 found fatally shot in car along Metro-East Interstate 64

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. (AP) — Two men were found shot to death inside a car along Interstate 64 in Illinois' Metro-East area, state police said.

Troopers who responded to a report of shots fired found the men's bodies Monday night in a car that was along the inside shoulder of westbound I-64 in the East St. Louis area.

The names of the dead men had not been released as of Tuesday morning.

It wasn’t clear if the shooting happened while the men were stopped in the vehicle or as it was moving on the interstate.

State police said they don’t know where the shots came from and they are seeking the public's help in finding the assailant or assailants in the killings.

Anyone with information is asked to call Illinois State Police at 618-571-4124 or CrimeStoppers at 314-725-8477.