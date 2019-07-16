2 federal agents injured during drug bust in Grant County

MOSES LAKE, Wash. (AP) — Two federal agents have been injured during a major drug bust in Moses Lake.

The two agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were injured early Tuesday morning during a raid targeting a methamphetamine and heroin drug trafficking organization in eastern Washington.

The Grant County Sheriff's Office says the injuries to the agents were not life-threatening, but they were taken to a hospital for evaluation. They are expected to be released soon.

Details of their injuries were not immediately available.

The sheriff's office says one suspect was also injured during the raid. The suspect is believed to have shot himself, and was taken to a Spokane hospital. His condition was not immediately available.